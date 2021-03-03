Welcome to Demon School Iruma-kun Confirms Season 2 Release Date with New Poster

✖

Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun has confirmed the release date for Season 2 with its very first poster! Osamu Nishi's original manga series debuted its anime adaptation back in 2019, and was a very bright spot in a jam packed Fall 2019 season of new releases. When that first season came to an end, it was confirmed that a second season of the series was in the works for a launch some time in 2021. Now that premiere has been set in stone as Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun's second season has been officially slated for a premiere on April 17th.

The staff and cast behind the first season are returning for the second as it joins a packed Spring 2021 season of new anime releases. The opening theme song has been confirmed as well as it will be titled "No! No! Satisfaction!" as performed by DA PUMP. To celebrate these announcements, the series has dropped a new poster featuring a look at new and returning characters showing up in the new season. Check it out below:

If you wanted to check out Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun yourself, you can check out the first season with Crunchyroll. They officially describe the series as such, "Suzuki Iruma, human, 14, one day finds himself taken against his will into the world of demons. To add to his predicament, his doting owner and self-appointed "Grandpa" is the chair-demon at his new school.

In order to survive, Iruma must deal with a haughty student who challenges him to a duel, a girl with adjustment issues, and so many more scary beings! Can this ultimate pacifist dodge the slings and arrows that are flung his way? As he struggles frantically, Iruma's innate kindness begins to win over enemies."

