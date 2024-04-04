Wind Breaker Premiere Starts Off Anime's Strong Spring Season

Wind Breaker is here, and it seems the little-known anime is striking some big buzz. April is just a few days in now, leaving the spring anime season to do its worst. The cour has a ton of top-tier shows to roll through, and Wind Breaker season one is kicking off things right with a super solid premiere.

As you can see below, the premiere of Wind Breaker got fans buzzing with its opening to start. The reel not only has a banging single with "Absolute Zero" by Natori, but its animation is gorgeous. The episode goes on to buoy its animation with some impressive hand-to-hand fight choreography. So if you want a new shonen series to obsess over, Wind Breaker will do the trick this spring.

WIND BREAKER Opening



holy fuck pic.twitter.com/tYwibHuaFa — d0nut (@xDonutW) April 4, 2024

If you are not familiar with Wind Breaker, you should know the series got started in January 2021 under creator Satoru Nii. Published by Kodansha, the martial arts series dips into the yanki genre, a type of anime that focuses on rebellious school boys with a penchant for knocking fists. The manga got its U.S. debut last last year under Kodansha USA, and now Wind Breaker has made its anime launch to great reviews.

After all, the anime does have a solid team backing it. Wind Breaker is being handled by CloverWorks, the studio behind Spy x Family and Horimiya. Toshifumi Akai was brought in to direct the anime while Hiroshi Seko takes up the script work. If you like shonen series, Akai will be familiar to you whether or not his name is familiar. They've overseen key animation work on titles like Darling in the Franxx, Fate/Grand Order, The Idolmaster, and many more.

THE HAND TO HAND COMBAT IN WIND BREAKER IS SO GOOD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TM5lqB37Bu — d0nut (@xDonutW) April 4, 2024

If you want to brush up on Wind Breaker, you can tune into its anime now that its premiere is live. The series is streaming on Crunchyroll. So for more info on this action-packed shonen, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Haruka Sakura wants nothing to do with weaklings-he's only interested in the strongest of the strong. He's just started at Furin High School, a school of degenerates known only for their brawling strength-strength they use to protect their town from anyone who wishes it ill. But Haruka's not interested in being a hero or being part of any sort of team-he just wants to fight his way to the top!"

What do you think about Wind Breaker in light of its anime premiere? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!