Winx Club Reboot Brings Its Fairies to Life in First Trailer: Watch

Winx Club is going to be coming back in a whole new way with a fully CG animated reboot series, and now fans have gotten the first real look at how it’s going to be in motion with its first full trailer. The Winx franchise has been steadily releasing new projects over the course of the last couple of decades, but it’s really going all out as it celebrates 20 years since its first broadcast debut in 2004. Winx Club is getting a full reboot animated series, and the central Winx are getting new redesigns for the occasion as they make the jump to a new dimension.

Winx Club’s new reboot series is currently scheduled for a release some time next year with Netflix, and it teases a back to basics approach for the franchise. Because while the original run of the animated series went on for eight full seasons, both fans of the classic series and new animation fans will be able to jump into this new version of the series without much problem. To check out the first look at how it’s all going to look in motion when it releases, you can check out the trailer for the Winx Club reboot series in the video above.

What Is Winx Club?

Originally making its debut in Italy in 2004 before becoming an international success, Winx Club was created and directed by Iginio Straffi. Set in a magical world full of mythical creatures, the series stars Bloom, a young girl who has the ability to transform into a Fairy warrior. Enrolling in a school to better use her abilities, Bloom makes friends with other Fairy warriors as they take on all sorts of dangerous foes over the course of its run. It was such a success that it went on for much longer than Straffi had initially envisioned.

While the creator had reportedly only initially written out Winx Club to only last for a few seasons, it soon grabbed the attention of an international audience and became a full co-production with Nickelodeon. This is likely the version that many fans in the United States are more familiar with, and went on for several seasons in its own right before Paramount eventually sold their stake in Rainbow SpA, which ultimately then led to creator Straffi being able to pursue new Winx Club projects such as this full CG animated reboot coming our way next year.

How to Watch Winx Club

Although this new rebooted take on Winx Club will be the best way or new fans to enjoy the franchise, there is actually still a way to check out the original animated series if you wanted to catch up with it all. You can find all eight seasons of the series available for streaming legally through Winx Club‘s official YouTube channel, and there are two seasons of the now cancelled live-action adaptation, Fate: The Winx Saga, now streaming with Netflix if you wanted to see the series in that way.

While the cancellation of that live-action series (which continued in comic form) was a bummer to fans, it ultimately led to this new rebooted Winx Club series moving forward too. Rainbow teases this new but familiar feeling take on Winx Club as such, “We will rediscover the journey of Bloom, a teenage girl from Earth who finds out she is a fairy with extraordinary powers. As she enrolls in the Alfea College for Fairies, Bloom will form the Winx Club with her new friends, embarking on fairy adventures across magical dimensions. Let’s get ready to fly.”