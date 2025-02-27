Playmates Toys Reveals Winx Club Toy Line at Toy Fair (Exclusive)

Play video

Playmates Toys unveiled the first look at their new Power Rangers toy line this week, but they aren’t done with the Toy Fair reveals, and today we’ve got your exclusive first look and details on Playmates’ new Winx Club Toy Line right here. The new Winx Club toy line will roll out to retail in late 2025 and is based on Rainbow Studios’ upcoming CGI-animated Winx Club series, which will premiere on Netflix. You can get a look at each figure in the new line as well as all of them together in the images below.

The new series reimagines the classic stories of Bloom and her friends, blending the show’s original themes with some modern animation and style, and the toy line will follow suit. Each Winx Club Fairy doll features fashion that emulates their unique fairy powers, and you can find the full lineup below.

● Bloom, Fairy of the Dragon Flame – Fiery red hair and fire patterns fused through her wings.

● Stella, Fairy of the Shining Sun – Long golden hair and sunbeam patterns shine through her wings.

● Flora, Fairy of Nature – Flower patterns weave through her fashion and wings.

● Tecna, Fairy of Technology – Beautiful circuitry patterns dot her fashion and wings.

● Aisha, Fairy of Waves – Crisp teal hues and wave patterns wind through her fashion and wings.

● Musa, Fairy of Music – Music notes sparkle in her fashion and wings.

In addition to the new dolls, there will also be Winx Club Fairy dress-up Wings hitting retail this year. They will feature soft fabric for easy on and off play, and the Wings will also match the dolls with shimmery effects and light-up features.

The Playmates Toys Winx Club line will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and South Africa beginning in late 2025 and will continue to roll out through 2026. Giochi Preziosi will handle distribution in Europe and the United Kingdom, and you can find the official description for Winx Club below.

“Winx Club follows the journey of Bloom, a teenage girl from Earth who discovers she is a fairy with extraordinary powers. After enrolling in Alfea College for Fairies, Bloom forms the Winx Club with her new friends, embarking on countless adventures across magical dimensions.”

Are you excited for the new Winx Club toy line? Let us know in the comments and you can talk all things toys and collectibles with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!