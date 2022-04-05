Witch Hat Atelier Anime Officially Announced

It seems all the rumors were true. After tons of speculation, Witch Hat Atelier put fans out of their misery by confirming it is getting an anime. The hit Kodansha title shared the news directly with fans by way of a teaser, and it comes just as the Spring 2022 prepares to get underway.

After all, Witch Hat Atelier has overcome the odds to become a must-read with fans. The series has been a critical success both in Japan and overseas. Creator Kamome Shirahama is still working on the fantasy series even after all these years. And now, it is time for Witch Hat Atelier to get its own anime.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/tongariofficial/status/1511343901042688002?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

At this point, we have no word on when the anime will go live or who will be overseeing its animation. Fans, however, do have some requests. The manga’s pastel and whimsical art is one of its top selling points, so the anime must find a way to embody that style. Studios like CloverWorks or Kyoto Animation could do so with ease, but other houses like A-1 Pictures could also do the manga justice.

Want to know more about Witch Hat Atelier? You can find the series’ official synopsis below:

READ MORE: Witch Hat Atelier Is Reportedly Getting an Anime

“In a world where everyone takes wonders like magic spells and dragons for granted, Coco is a girl with a simple dream: she wants to be a witch. But everybody knows magicians are born, not made, and Coco was not born with a gift for magic. Resigned to her un-magical life, Coco is about to give up on her dream to become a witch … until the day she meets Qifrey, a mysterious, traveling magician. After secretly seeing Qifrey perform magic in a way she’s never seen before, Coco soon learns what everybody “knows” might not be the truth, and discovers that her magical dream may not be as far away as it may seem…”

What do you make of this big announcement? Are you excited to see Witch Hat Atelier make its way to the screen? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.