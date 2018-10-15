‘World Trigger’ Confirms Return

Daisuke Ashihara’s World Trigger was a pretty popular series a few years ago, but the series had to go on an indefinite hiatus in 2016 due to Ashihara’s poor physical health. Fans of the series had no idea when the manga would return.

Luckily, Shueisha has confirmed that the series will return to Weekly Shonen Jump on October 29 before moving to Shueisha’s monthly Jump Square magazine in December.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shueisha had to suddenly put the series on hold when Ashihara was struck with bouts of illness and was unfortunately able to provide a date for its return. Luckily for fans, Ashihara is feeling better as it seems like Ashihara has been steadily getting himself ready to return to his popular series.

In a message to Twitter, Ashihara thanks his fans and editors for their help and patience, “I’ve been slowly preparing for a while now, and finally I can let everyone know. Thanks to JUMP & SQ editorial departments who supported me in a lot of ways. I am constantly thinking of my readers. I’ll continue to refuel while paying attention to my body. Please take care of me.”

The series is set to continue as part of Weekly Shonen Jump’s Issue 48, and Viz Media has confirmed they will simulpub the chapters upon their release. It’s an exciting time for fans of the series who have been waiting for an update for the past two years, and even more exciting for Ashihara who’s in good enough health to return!

World Trigger was originally created by Daisuke Ashihara For Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2013. The series is set in a city where a mysterious gate opens, and monsters known as “Neighbors” begin to appear. A defense organization, Border, springs up to defeat the new threats with the help of Neighbor technology in the form of Triggers, which are specialized tools to combat them. One day a mysterious humanoid Neighbor boy named Yuma Kuga crosses over and wants to hide. He then meets the Border trainee Osamu Mikumo, who wants to help Kuga hide from Border.

The series has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media, and 18 volumes have been released in Japan as of 2017. The series was adapted into an anime produced by Toei Animation in 2014, and ran for 73 episodes before it ended its run in 2016. Coincidentally, the manga series has been on hiatus since 2016 due to health issues.