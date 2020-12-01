World Trigger Debuts New Season 2 Promo, Key Visual

✖

World Trigger has debuted a new promo and key visual for the upcoming second season. The first season ended with a tease of what's to come in the future of the series, and now that future will soon be here as the second season of the anime will finally debut five years after the end of the massive 73 episode first season. The second season of the series will be making its way into the Galopoula Expedition Force arc, and these new characters are the focus of the newest TV promo and key visual for the series.

The official Twitter account for World Trigger's second season have debuted a new TV spot featuring some of the footage from the newest trailer for the season. But there's an even bigger tease with the newest key visual for the season that prominently features one of the new foes coming our way, Gatlin. You can check them both out below:

World Trigger's second season will be making its debut in Japan on January 9th, but has yet to be officially confirmed for an English language release as of this writing. The second season will introduce the Galopoula Expedition Force, and they include the likes of Hisao Egawa as Gatlin, Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Ratarikov, Mie Sonozaki as Wen So, Kenjiro Tsuda as Koskero, Ayumu Murase as Reghindetz, and Ryoko Shiraishi as Yomi.

What do you think? Are you excited for World Trigger's second season coming next year? Which moments are you most looking forward to seeing in action? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!