World Trigger Season 2 Reveals Opening, Ending Theme Details

✖

World Trigger has revealed the opening and ending themes coming as part of the much anticipated second season. With the massive 73 plus episode first season coming to an end back in 2016, fans have been waiting quite a while to see when the series would return for a second season! Luckily that wait will soon be over as World Trigger Season 2 has confirmed it will be making its debut in Japan in January as part of the Winter 2021 season. With the premiere of the second season fast approaching, World Trigger has announced the artists behind its new themes.

The official Twitter account for World Trigger announced that K-pop group TOMORROW x TOGETHER will be the artists behind the second season's opening theme, "Force." As for the new ending theme, rock group Kami wa Saikoro o Furanai will be behind the new ending titled "Mirai Eigo." These new themes will be making their debut with the second season on January 9th.

Although the second season won't be making its full debut until January 9th, fans in Japan will be able to check out the first two episodes early with special theatrical screenings running on December 25th. For fans outside of Japan, an official English licensing has yet to be announced for the second season as of this writing.

The biggest addition for the second season of the series will be Galopoula Expedition Force (following a brief tease at the end of the second season) will be making their anime debut with the new season, and they will be comprised of Hisao Egawa as Gatlin, Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Ratarikov, Mie Sonozaki as Wen So, Kenjiro Tsuda as Koskero, Ayumu Murase as Reghindetz, and Ryoko Shiraishi as Yomi.

Are you excited for World Trigger's second season? What kind of themes are you hoping to get with these new episodes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!