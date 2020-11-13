World Trigger Reveals New Season 2 Trailer, Release Date Update

World Trigger has revealed a new teaser trailer and updated release date for the long awaited second season! After bringing the first season's massive 73 episode order to an end back in 2016, the anime adaptation of Daisuke Ashihara's World Trigger will finally be coming back for new episodes next year. It will be picking up right where the first season left off as Border will have to deal with a new faction of powerful foes. It will be making its big debut in January as part of the Winter 2021 anime season.

World Trigger's second season, however, will be releasing earlier for a few fans in Japan! While it will be making its full debut on January 9th next year, the official website for the series has debuted a new teaser trailer confirming that there will be special theatrical screenings of the series' first two episodes on Christmas Day in Japan.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Running in only 12 theaters, this special screening will be of the first two episodes of World Trigger's second season with exclusive footage for those who attend the screenings between December 25th and January 7th. Unfortunately for fans in North America or in other territories, there has yet to be an official English language license announcement for the second season as of this writing.

World Trigger's second season will be featuring a returning voice cast and staff with Morio Hatano (who directed Dragon Ball Super's Future Trunks arc) serving as director for the new episodes. There will be some new additions to the cast of characters that can be briefly seen in this teaser trailer as well as it gets ready for the anime's next big arc.

The Galopoula Expedition Force will be making their anime debut with the new season, and they will be comprised of Hisao Egawa as Gatlin, Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Ratarikov, Mie Sonozaki as Wen So, Kenjiro Tsuda as Koskero, Ayumu Murase as Reghindetz, and Ryoko Shiraishi as Yomi. They were briefly teased toward the end of the first season, so fans will finally get to see these new characters in animated action!

Are you excited for World Trigger's second season? Are you all caught up and anxiously waiting to see the new episodes next year? What are you hoping to see with this new season of the anime? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!