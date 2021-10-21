WWE Crown Jewel 2021: Fans Celebrate Matt Riddle’s Camel Entrance

Fans of the WWE were stunned when they took notice of the camels that were hanging around the squared circle in this year’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view event, which is continuing as we speak, but it seems as though Matt Riddle is making good use of the large beasts as fans loved his entrance into the ring on top of one of the larger camels. With Riddle currently sharing the tag-team championship with his current partner Randy Orton, the pair find themselves facing off against some tough opponents in AJ Styles and Omos who are looking to take the belts.

What did you think of Riddle’s hilarious entrance? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The current card for this year’s WWE Crown Jewel is below:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar WWE Championship: Big E vs. Drew McIntyre

Big E vs. Drew McIntyre SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks Raw Tag Team Championships: RK-Bro vs. AJ Styles & Omos

RK-Bro vs. AJ Styles & Omos Goldberg vs. Big E (No Holds Barred, Falls Count Anywhere)

Edge vs. Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell)

King of the Ring Final (Finn Balor vs. Xavier Woods)

Queen’s Crown Final (Zelina Vega vs. Doudrop)

Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali

(Kickoff) The Usos vs. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin

He’s Having Fun

this is why matt riddle is the best #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/7KswBK1R54 — Colby (@Nandores084) October 21, 2021

Laugh Out Loud

Matt RIDDLE COMING OUT ON A CAMEL LMAO??? #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/TLPliEzRi1 — Disco 🅱️ett$ 00➐ 🪩🕺®️ SEA 3-3 (@LocoLaker24) October 21, 2021

Riddle Me This!

Riddle me this, riddle me that, why is Matt Riddle riding high atop camelback? pic.twitter.com/3j6MVulW8R — Robert DeFelice (@dudefelice) October 21, 2021

Shocking

https://twitter.com/HeatherKleinXo/status/1451236677842841601?s=20

Let’s Go

Matt Riddle 💕just made his entrance on a camel beside Randy Orton 💕👀 #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/1Av3Cdwoox — QtpieJillybeans💝🗡️(#KrossCult) (@jillsteet05) October 21, 2021

The Best

Matt Riddle doing the RKO pose on a fucking camel is the best thing WWE have done this decade. 🤣#CrownJewel pic.twitter.com/OM5wd6dwdI — PCB Wrestle Pod (@pcbwrestlepod) October 21, 2021

Priceless

Matt Riddle riding that big ass camel and seeing Randy Orrin’s face was PRICELESS 😂😂 #WWECrownJewel — Joseph Conlin (@conlin_joseph) October 21, 2021

Context