WWE Crown Jewel 2021: Fans Celebrate Matt Riddle’s Camel Entrance

Fans of the WWE were stunned when they took notice of the camels that were hanging around the squared circle in this year’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view event, which is continuing as we speak, but it seems as though Matt Riddle is making good use of the large beasts as fans loved his entrance into the ring on top of one of the larger camels. With Riddle currently sharing the tag-team championship with his current partner Randy Orton, the pair find themselves facing off against some tough opponents in AJ Styles and Omos who are looking to take the belts.
What did you think of Riddle’s hilarious entrance? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The current card for this year’s WWE Crown Jewel is below:
- WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
- WWE Championship: Big E vs. Drew McIntyre
- SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks
- Raw Tag Team Championships: RK-Bro vs. AJ Styles & Omos
- Goldberg vs. Big E (No Holds Barred, Falls Count Anywhere)
- Edge vs. Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell)
- King of the Ring Final (Finn Balor vs. Xavier Woods)
- Queen’s Crown Final (Zelina Vega vs. Doudrop)
- Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali
- (Kickoff) The Usos vs. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin