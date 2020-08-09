WWE's Rhea Ripley Would Love to Play Android 18 in Dragon Ball Movie

✖

WWE NXT Superstar Rhea Ripley has never been shy about showing off her love of Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball franchise, and when asked by ComicBook.com who she would love to play in an upcoming Dragon Ball Z film, Ripley revealed that she'd love to bring Android 18 to life. Ripley has been sharing her love of Dragon Ball with fans for quite some time, and most notably made a big shout out to Vegeta's Saiyan armor during Wrestlemania 36. So it's only natural that she could bring this franchise to life in a new way.

Speaking with ComicBook.com's Ryan Droste about her Saiyan armor gear at Wrestlemania, Ripley went on to explain why she would love to play Android 18 in a live-action take on the Dragon Ball franchise, "If it was a Dragon Ball Z movie, definitely Android 18...I always get people saying that I look like her. I don't know if it's because my hair, especially now that it's blonde. But I actually did a Android 18 cosplay for Halloween one year in Australia, and I loved it. So I would definitely love to play Android 18 for sure."

As it turns out, Ripley has been thinking about Android 18 quite a lot because she was trying to think of ways to potentially merge it into her ring gear much like her Vegeta gear, "I would love to do another Dragon Ball Z reference. I'm thinking along the lines of Android 18, because I sort of look like her, but at the same time, the clothes that she wears is so hard to morph into the clothes that I wear. She's got the long sleeve stripey top. I don't know how to make that into my top design. It's very, very difficult. So I'm still trying to work it all out, but I promise that there's going to be something else to do with Dragon Ball Z."

Whether or not Ripley ever does get the chance to bring Android 18 to life in a Dragon Ball film, at least fans know they should keep an eye out to see what kind of reference she sneaks into her in-ring performance looks next! You can find more of ComicBook.com's interview with Rhea Ripley here! Which character would you want to see Rhea Ripley play in a Dragon Ball movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.