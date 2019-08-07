WWE Superstar Ricochet Rallies Anime Fandom with Dragon Ball Super Request

WWE Superstar Ricochet is one of the newest additions to the Raw and SmackDown Live roster, and his star is quickly shooting higher and higher as he fights back and forth against AJ Styles and The O.C. for the United States Championship. While his high flying maneuvers already make him a huge hit with fans, thanks to his recent showing of love to Dragon Ball Super on Twitter he now has a whole new wave of fans supporting him.

Taking to Twitter, Ricochet hit up anime fans for tips on how to catch up with Dragon Ball Super and wanted to find out what steaming service they were using to watch it all.

So I’m a little behind on #DragonBallSuper where is a good site or app or anything to watch it from? Help me out! 🙌🏽 — WWE’s resident Superhero 👑 (@KingRicochet) August 4, 2019

After being hit with several suggestions for services like Crunchyroll, and hilariously bad piracy selections, Ricochet revealed that he went with the FunimationNow service to catch up with the series.

So I went with the @FUNimation app! Thank you all for the help! https://t.co/6YunjOMKKu — WWE’s resident Superhero 👑 (@KingRicochet) August 5, 2019

This quickly got the support of Funimation themselves, and Ricochet had a hilariously apt response to the anime service:

Unfortunately for fans, Ricochet didn’t quite clarify how far behind on the series he actually was or if he’s watching the series’ English dub or with subtitles. But seeing that he was a Dragon Ball Super fan definitely brought anime fans to his side. It only makes sense that he’s a fan of anime given his larger than life superhero persona in the ring, and now wrestling fans can rest a bit easier knowing he’s got the power of anime on his side going into SummerSlam.

Ricochet is actually booked in one of the huge matches in this year’s SummerSlam, taking place on Sunday at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He’ll be challenging AJ Styles once more for the United States Championship, but hopefully he’ll get the extra boost from binging through the hypest moments of the Dragon Ball Super series.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.