X-Men The Manga: Remastered Cover Art Unveiled By Viz Media

Marvel is finding itself dancing with the manga more often these days. Most recently, Deadpool had a surprise appearance in a “fake” manga special dubbed “Secret Steward” just in time to celebrate the theatrical success of Deadpool & Wolverine. In recent years, Marvel and Viz have released major manga series including Deadpool: Samurai, Spider-Man: Fake Red, Wolverine: Snikt, Spider-Man: Octo-Girl, Marvel’s Secret Reverse, and more. Now, Viz is planning to remaster an older Marvel manga series that will be an eye-opener for fans of the recent X-Men ’97 in X-Men The Manga: Remastered.

If this is your first time hearing of X-Men The Manga, the series is an adaptation of the original animated series that was released in 1992. Created by manga artist Hiroshi Higuchi, the series received thirteen volumes before coming to an end. The upcoming remaster will house the entirety of the series and will be available for Western fans this November.

X-Men Return To The Manga World

The X-Men aren’t strangers to the anime world either, receiving their own anime series in the early 2000s when Marvel teamed up with Studio Madhouse. At present, there is no word on a new X-Men manga series in the works, but Marvel and Viz Media are still working in a partnership so this could change.

If you want to learn more about X-Men The Manga: Remastered, here’s how Viz Media describes the new Marvel series arriving on November 12th, “Jubilation Lee is a teenager with a secret: she’s a mutant, the next level of human evolution, and has fantastic powers. All she wants is a normal life with trips to the mall to get away from her parents, but when the mutant-hunting robots known as Sentinels come after her, that normal life is pushed out of her reach! Discover the X-Men—mutant heroes hated and feared by a world they’re sworn to protect—alongside Jubilee in this classic manga series!”

The description continues, “X-Men: The Animated Series was a global sensation and the perfect introduction to Marvel’s mutants! The classic manga adaptation, unavailable for years, now finally returns to print! Newly remastered and presented in a deluxe edition, this is the ultimate X-Men collector’s item!

