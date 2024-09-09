Yakuza Fiance Drops Steamy New Trailer: Watch

Yakuza Fiance has enjoyed quiet success in Japan since its debut in 2017, and now, the series is ready to enter a new era. This October, the romantic drama will make its way to television with help from Studio DEEN. The anime studio has been hard at work on Asuka Konishi's thrilling story, and we have been given a new look at the adaptation thanks to a special trailer.

As you can see below, a new trailer for Yakuza Fiance is live. The steamy preview puts all eyes on Somei Yoshino as the high schooler finds herself drawn into the world of yakuza crime. The trailer begins with our heroine meeting a man that will change her life, and Miyama Kirishima looks as if he stepped from the page to screen. Whether you love him or hate him, the yakuza heir is ready to tackle the world of anime.

What Is the Story Behind Yakuza Fiance?

The new trailer goes on to tee the premises for Yakuza Fiance, and the lot is fairly simple. Somei is a simple high school girl who lives a quiet life, but her peace is a front. The girl is part of a notable yakuza family, and her life is turned upside down after her grandfather arranges a marriage for Somei. The girl is expected to marry the heir of a viral yakuza family, and Miyama Kirishima throws Somei's life into chaos upon meeting.

From rom-com jinxes to dramatic alleyway battles, Yakuza Fiance has it all. This trailer demonstrates the kind of power Somei yields as the girl is anything but a helpless heroine. Raised in the thick of yakuza politics, Somei puts great care into her pride, and she is able to keep a level head in most situations. Of course, Miyama is the one person capable of sending Somei into a tizzy. His masochistic tendencies always catch Somei by surprise.

Yakuza Fiance Will Be a Must-Watch Anime

Animated by Studio DEEN, Yakuza Fiance is the latest series to join company's catalog. Recently, the company made waves with series like Twilight Out of Focus as well as Sasaki and Miyano. Studio Deen also stepped up to animated The Seven Deadly Sins after the IP exited its first studio. So when it comes to diversity, Studio DEEN has experience in animated every possible genre.

This foundation will be a benefit for Yakuza Fiance as the romantic drama covers a lot of ground. The Kodansha series is one of the genre's most popular titles, so you can imagine how excited the fans are about episode one. The show is expected to go live in Japan on October 7. So if you want something sweet and steamy to watch this fall, Yakuza Fiance should do the trick!

What do you think about this latest peek at Yakuza Fiance? Will you be tuning into the series? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.