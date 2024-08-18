Yakuza Fiancé Anime Shares First Trailer: Watch

Yakuza Fiancé will be making its anime debut later this Fall, and has the first trailer to help hype up its upcoming debut. Yakuza Fiancé is one of the many series that will be premiering their anime adaptations this October as part of the Fall 2024 anime schedule, but it’s likely not one of the many series fans are really keeping their eye on. Asuka Konishi’s Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii manga first hit the pages of Kodansha’s Monthly Afternoon magazine back in 2017, and soon will be introduced to a much wider audience thanks to the anime.

Yakuza Fiancé is gearing up for its premiere this October, and while there’s no concrete release date for the anime just yet, a big update has been revealed with the debut of its first trailer. This new trailer also debuts the ending theme for the series titled “Nani Wararotonnen” as performed by Yoshino along with confirming two new members of the voice cast, Koji Yusa as Shoma Toriashi and Hiroshi Kamiya as Azami Suo. Check out the trailer for Yakuza Fiancé below.

What Is Yakuza Fiancé?

Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii was originally created by Asuka Konishi for Kodansha’s Monthly Afternoon magazine in 2017. Toshifumi Kawase will be directing the new anime for Studio DEEN with Rika Takasuhi overseeing the scripts, Itsuko Takeda handling the character designs, and Hiroaki Tsutsumi and Masato Suzuki composing the music. At the center of the voice cast will be its two leads, Hitomi Ueda as Yoshino Somei and Akira Ishida as Kirishima Miyama.

Yakuza Fiancé will be debuting some time this October as part of the Fall 2024 anime schedule, and will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS. They tease what to expect from the anime as such:

“Somei Renji is Somei Yoshino’s grandfather and leader of the ‘Somei Group’, the Kansai region’s biggest yakuza group. When he arranges for her to be married to Miyama Kirishima, Yoshino has to move to ‘Miyama Clan’ estate, the Kanto region’s biggest yakuza group. Kirishima warmly welcomes Yoshino and is such a pleasant, personable, and nice young man that nobody would suspect that he comes from a yakuza family. This puts Yoshino at ease even though she was initially feeling insecure in this unfamiliar place. But then, a certain event leads to Yoshino witnessing the real Kirishima.”