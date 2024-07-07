Yakuza Fiancé Anime Shares New Key Visual

Yakuza Fiancé will be officially making its anime adaptation debut later this Fall, and the anime has dropped a new poster to help celebrate! Anime Expo 2024 came with a lot of updates for the upcoming year and beyond, and Crunchyroll has announced a number of the major projects they will have on the way. This included a number of exclusive licenses, and fans are particularly interested in seeing how a rather notable dark romance series would make the jump to screen as Asuka Konishi’s Yakuza Fiancé is currently on track for a release later this year as part of the Fall 2024 anime schedule.

Taking the stage during Anime Expo 2024 where they showed off even more of their upcoming exclusives, Crunchyroll revealed the newest look at the upcoming series including Yakuza Fiancé anime. Confirmed to premiere some time in October, Crunchyroll will be exclusively streaming the anime alongside its release in Japan. To celebrate the news, Crunchyroll has also shared the newest poster for Yakuza Fiancé that you can check out below as it showcases its two leads.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://x.com/Crunchyroll/status/1809754142941831650

What Is Yakuza Fiancé?

Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii was originally created by Asuka Konishi for Kodansha’s Monthly Afternoon magazine in 2017. Toshifumi Kawase will be directing the new anime for Studio DEEN with Rika Takasuhi overseeing the scripts, Itsuko Takeda handling the character designs, and Hiroaki Tsutsumi and Masato Suzuki composing the music. At the center of the voice cast will be its two leads, Hitomi Ueda as Yoshino Somei and Akira Ishida as Kirishima Miyama.

Yakuza Fiancé will be debuting some time this October as part of the Fall 2024 anime schedule, and will be streaming with Crunchyroll for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS. They tease what to expect from the anime as such:

“Somei Renji is Somei Yoshino’s grandfather and leader of the “Somei Group”, the Kansai region’s biggest yakuza group. When he arranges for her to be married to Miyama Kirishima, Yoshino has to move to “Miyama Clan” estate, the Kanto region’s biggest yakuza group. Kirishima warmly welcomes Yoshino and is such a pleasant, personable, and nice young man that nobody would suspect that he comes from a yakuza family. This puts Yoshino at ease even though she was initially feeling insecure in this unfamiliar place. But then, a certain event leads to Yoshino witnessing the real Kirishima.”