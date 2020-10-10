Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Reveals What Happened to Kagome's Brother After Inuyasha's Finale

✖

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is now truly kicking off its new story after a nostalgic series premiere reunited fans with the old crew from Rumiko Takahashi's Inuyasha, and the newest episode revealed what happened to Kagome's brother Sota after the end of the original series. When we had last seen Sota, he was going about his normal life and noted how his sister was away because she got married (explaining away the fact that she went back in time to stay with Inuyasha). And as we learn in the sequel series, he's continued that happy life with a few new additions.

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon's second episode officially introduces us to Sesshomaru's twin daughters, Towa and Setsuna. After exploring their early childhoods, it's revealed that Towa ended up being transported forward in time through the same tree that Kagome ended up time travelling with in the original series. We then see a young Towa adopted by Sota.

The newest episode of the sequel series begins with a flashback several years after the events of the original series. When the young Towa emerges from the past alone and scared, an older Sota Higurashi appears and helps her immediately. Sensing that she could trust him, Towa ends up living with Sota from that point on.

(Photo: Viz Media)

Then it's revealed it's been ten years from that starting point, and Towa has officially been adopted into the Higurashi family. Sota is now an adult, and with a family of his own. While we don't see his wife, we do meet his daughter (and Towa's stepsister), Mei. Meaning that Sota has gone on to live a pleasant life after the end of the original Inuyasha series!

There are still several questions surrounding Kagome's wherabouts in the new series, and now it's been confirmed that it really has not been too long since the end of the original series. As Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon continues, hopefully we will get these answers sooner rather than later!

But what do you think? Were you surprised to see an older Sota so connected to the story of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon? What was your first impression of Towa and the other new characters? What do you think happened to Kagome since we last saw her in the premiere episode?