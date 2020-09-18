Yashahime: Princess Half Demon Confirms Key Cast Additions

✖

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, the new anime series set after the events of Rumiko Takahashi's Inuyasha, has confirmed a few key members of the voice cast fans will meet in the sequel. The new series will feature characters designed by original creator Rumiko Takahashi, and while there will be a few new characters introduced in the new series, there will be some familiar faces returning to the fold as well. But while these will be reunions, these familiar favorites will look and sound a lot differently than they did in the first anime.

Central to the new series will be the children of Inuyasha, Kagome, and Sesshomaru, but around them will be some familiar support characters such as an older version of Sango's brother, Kohaku, and the son of Sango and Miroku, Hisui, as well. The series' official Twitter account announced who would be providing the voices for these characters in Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon.

Ryohei Kimura (Haikyuu!!'s Bokuto Kotaro) will be the voice behind the older version of Kohaku, Takehiro Urao (Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Sekiei) will be the voice behind Sango and Miroku's son, Hisui, and Ai Fairouz (How Heavy Are the Dumbells You Lift's Hibiki Sakura) as new character to the franchise, Takechiyo the tanuki demon.

These three will be joining the previously announced central cast of Sara Matsumoto as Towa Higurashi (one of Sesshomaru's daughters who ends up stuck in the human world for years), Mikako Komatsu as Setsuna (Towa's twin sister who works as one of the Demon Slayers alongside Kohaku and Hisui), and Azusa Tadokoro as Moroha, Inuyasha and Kagome's daughter. Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon will be making its debut on October 3rd in Japan, and Viz Media will be handling the English language release.

