Yona of the Dawn Creator Hypes the Best Ship With Valentine’s Day Update

Yona of the Dawn is one of the most beloved manga series of all time, commonly recommended for first-timers curious about all things shojo. The manga got its anime adaptation in 2014 but it has yet to release a second season. Even so, the series has a dedicated fanbase. With the manga being on its final stretch, fans have been anticipating how it will play out for Yona, Hak, and the Dragon Warriors in the end. As the story continues to challenge Yona on several occasions, the manga’s creator, Mizuho Kusanagi, shares a gorgeous illustration to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

It’s one of the most heartwarming times of the year celebrated in different ways across the world. Manga and anime series also often share special illustrations to hype up the show. And of course, the new artwork by Kusanagi includes one of the best manga couples, Hak and Yona. Yona is wearing a beautiful kimono while Hak is in a formal suit, giving them a modern Japanese vibe. The story takes place in an ancient fantasy world with a Korean setting, which is unlike the latest illustration.

Yona of the Dawn Has One of the Best Couples of All Manga & Anime

Anime-only fans may be unaware but the show focuses on the relationship between Hak and Yona in the later arcs. After going through constant trials and difficulties, paired with brief separations, the two finally became honest with their feelings. Hak always had a crush on Yona while she was in love with someone else. Even so, Yona later realizes her feelings for Hak when she goes through a near-death situation. They share their first kiss in Chapter 175 and start officially dating shortly after. The manga is in the final stretch as it continues to put them in dangerous situations.

Yona’s goal hasn’t changed as she still wants to make Kouka Kingdom a better place to live in. It’s no surprise that Hak and the other Dragon Warriors stay by her side. However, the Final Arc puts their bond in jeopardy as Zeno tries to break the cycle of the Dragon Warriors and end his eternal life. Unlike Zeno, the other three Dragon Warriors have short life spans, and their predecessors have suffered for centuries. As the Crimson Dragon King, only Yona can save her dear friends even if it puts her life in danger.

Valentine’s Day post courtesy of Mizuho Kusanagi on X.