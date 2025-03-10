Crunchyroll Kicks Off 20 Years of Shojo Beat With Yona of the Dawn Promo (Exclusive)

Yona of the Dawn is altogether synonymous with the best manga Shojo Beat has to offer, and its 2014-2015 anime run still holds up a decade later. While fans are rightly demanding another season as the story recently entered its final arc, chances are that they may have turned to the manga to learn what happens next. With Hakusensha and Hana to Yume having this iconic series localized under Viz Media’s Shojo Beat imprint, English-language shojo fans can collect this fantasy epic up to Volume 43 and counting as of last month. But thanks to Crunchyroll, you can start your collection with some exclusive Yona of the Dawn pins with qualifying purchases of its manga or manga bundles throughout March.

Crunchyroll is launching this campaign as a celebration of 20 years of Shojo Beat manga, with a different series featuring each month until October 2025. Launched in June 2005, the publication was placed on shelves alongside Shonen Jump as a monthly magazine, with its hit series entering numerous all-time lists, including Ai Yazawa’s Nana and Chika Umino’s Honey and Clover. But Yona of the Dawn is a special case as a beloved fantasy hit and a worthy series to kick off Crunchyroll’s promotion. If you pick up a qualifying purchase of each month’s featured in-stock manga or manga bundles, you’ll get its corresponding exclusive pin from the Crunchyroll Store.

Yona of the Dawn Is Crunchyroll’s Exclusive March Shojo Beat Promo

If you’re collecting Yona of the Dawn already, now’s the perfect time to catch up on your collection as you’ll get an exclusive pin from the Crunchyroll Store featuring the eponymous heroine alongside Hak’s falcon, Gulfan. If you’ve been sitting on the fence until now, it’s also the perfect excuse to kick off the shojo renaissance, in order to get one of an anticipated eight exclusive pins from the streamer’s merchandise store. With the manga priced at between $7.99 and $9.59 a volume at the Crunchyroll Store, you’ll be able to boost your collection but don’t miss your chance, as Yona of the Dawn’s promotion only applies to March.

But for new collectors of the series, the more attractive options may include the volume bundles, ranging from $31.57-$47.36 with options of bundles of four or five. With stories like Honey Lemon Soda getting an anime in Winter 2025, and Skip and Loafer confirming a second season, it may be that shojo manga and anime are finally getting their proper dues. But for fans of the medium who have been there all along, Crunchyroll Store is happy to kick off a lengthy promotion with some of the greatest hits of the manga and anime fandom, with more featured titles to be announced.

Why You Should Check Out Yona of the Dawn

Yona of the Dawn tells the story of 16-year-old red-haired Princess Yona of Kouka amidst a horrible betrayal as her father is murdered by her once-beloved cousin, and she must then set forth to save her country from both the emerging coup and other forces. Along with a budding romance between her and Hak, another childhood friend, the story features Yona on the run as she attempts to find the legendary warriors imbued with dragon blood who can help her restore her kingdom. As the series is still ongoing, fans are heavily invested in the coming months to see it approach its poignant conclusion, being hailed not only among the best shojo manga but one of the best manga currently in circulation.

Originally hailing from Hakusensha’s exalted Hana to Yume magazine, Yona of the Dawn appeals to a broad spectrum of shojo and general manga and anime fans. It’s primarily a fantasy series, but with a strong focus on likable and well-developed characters, enthralling fantasy action, and a sprawling epic to which fans flock with new chapters released semi-monthly. With 15 million copies sold as announced by Volume 44, the series has a shot of ranking with other greats of the genre like Cardcaptor Sakura, Red River, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, and more.

