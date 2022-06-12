Your Lie in April Creator to Reveal New Series Soon

✖

Your Lie in April stands as one of the most heartbreaking anime series to binge, and we have creator Naoshi Arakawa to thank for the series. After all, the coming-of-age story has it all from moving music to tragic deaths. And now, the creator wants fans to know they are working on a new series that will debut soon.

The update comes from Weekly Shonen Magazine as Arakawa confirmed they would begin publishing a new series there. At this time, fans don't know much of anything about this new project. However, we do know the manga is expected to begin publishing in Fall 2022.

Of course, this is not Arakawa's first series since Your Lie in April ended. The hit manga closed back in 2015 before the artist moved to Farewell, My Dear Cramer. The latter series ended in 2020 after a four-year run, and now a new manga is ready to debut under Arakawa's careful watch.

If you are not familiar with Your Lie in April, we can only recommend you grab some tissues before checking it out. The anime is streaming over on Crunchyroll right now, so you can read its official synopsis below before diving in:

"Kousei Arima was a genius pianist until his mother's sudden death took away his ability to play. Each day was dull for Kousei. But, then he meets a violinist named Kaori Miyazono who has an eccentric playing style. His monotonous life was about to change forever."

What kind of story would you like to see Arakawa tackle next? Have you checked out Your Life in April yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.