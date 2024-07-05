Your Lie in April Musical Adds YouTuber MatPat to Team

This year, the popular YouTuber MatPat announced that he was retiring from the YouTube game. While Matthew Robert Patrick might be leaving the world of YouTube behind, he isn’t leaving the world of entertainment. In a surprise announcement, MatPat has been confirmed to be a producer on a live-action adaptation of the anime series, Your Lie in April. Set to hit the West End in England, the upcoming adaptation once again proves how big anime is becoming and how live-action adaptations are growing larger with each passing year.

For those who might not be familiar with MatPat, he was the creator of the Theorist YouTube Channel. The platform become a juggernaut in terms of subscribers as channels such as The Game Theorists, The Food Theorists, The Style Theorists, and The Film Theorist have scored tens of millions of subscribers. Of course, some of his most popular videos revolved around the horror franchise Five Nights At Freddy’s. So well known was MatPat that he even scored a speaking role in the recent film.

Your MatPat In April

Following the announcement, Matthew Robert Patrick shared a statement regarding joining the live-action anime adaptation, “Anime and manga adaptations are perfect for the stage. The same heightened drama and emotion that defines the theatre are present in every frame of art in your typical manga. It’s my hope that productions like Your Lie in April help introduce a brand new generation to the power of on-stage storytelling. For nearly fifteen years, I’ve been working to lead the growth of creators in online video. I’m so excited to venture into the world of theatre and find new ways to introduce audiences to the power of live storytelling.”

If you haven’t had a chance to watch the tear-jerking anime adaptation, Your Lie in April is streaming on Crunchyroll. Here’s how the streaming service describes the anime, “Kosei Arima was a piano prodigy until his cruel taskmaster of a mother died suddenly, changing his life forever. Driven by his pain to abandon piano, Kosei now lives in a monotonous, colorless world. Having resigned himself to a bland life, he is surprised when he meets Kaori Miyazono, a violinist with an unorthodox style. Can she bring Kosei back to music, and back to life?”

