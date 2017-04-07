Fans React To ‘Your Name’ Getting A Hollywood Adaptation
Hollywood knows one surefire way to get the attention of anime fans. Just hours ago, reports confirmed that Your Name would be getting a live-action adaptation from Paramount Pictures and J.J. Abrams. And, as you can see below, the Internet has lots to say about the revelation.
Spoiler: It's not all good things.
Hollywood's lousy reputation with anime adaptations has made Your Name's remake very controversial. The anime feature is one of the medium's most popular to date, and Your Name also stands as the highest-grossing anime feature of all time. The film, which debuted last year, overcame Spirited Away to steal that title. So, fans are all too eager to question whether the adaptation is necessary or not.
Of course, adaptations are never really necessary; They're done to introduce new audiences to a story they otherwise wouldn't have met. Your Name's anime status may make it strange to viewers who would enjoy its sci-fi love story, so Paramount Pictures hopes to widen its audience. However, fans are not holding back with their complaints about the assumption. Your Name is deeply intertwined with Japanese folklore, and its breathtaking visuals will be difficult to replicate even with Hollywood's visual effects capabilities.
Still, there are fans who are ready to give the adaptation a chance. Your Name is grounded than some of the other franchises Hollywood has tackled. Dragonball Evolution and Ghost in the Shell did not pave way for Your Name to get a welcome reception, but Paramount Pictures has a chance to turn the tides if it treats Makoto Shinkai's film right.
You can check out some of the Internet's best reactions to the film announcement below. If you want to share your own thoughts about the adaptation, hit us up on Twitter @ComicBook to let us know:
If you want to learn more about the film, you can read ComicBook's review of it here.
weeabob
prevnext
doesn't the entirety of Your Name rest on Japanese culture? how the fuck are they gonna streamline it for American audiences?— FUCK JJ ABRAMS (@weeabob) September 28, 2017
DuderMcBrohan
prevnext
*insufferably* they already made american Your Name, it's called Freaky Friday— the sasuke respecter (@DuderMcBrohan) September 28, 2017
FB_BMB
prevnext
Hey, can we stop doing redundant remakes of extremely recent things because they weren't in English? https://t.co/oT8gBlsIR9— Mathew Buck (@FB_BMB) September 28, 2017
LossThief
prevnext
Surprise I'm actually writing Your Name's new adaptation. Here's a sneak peak JJ said I could share pic.twitter.com/Msh6BKdotZ— REIgn in Blood (@LossThief) September 28, 2017
worldofcrap
prevnext
your name. is so ludicrously Japanese on all levels that any attempt to be faithful to the original will immediately feel hollow and stupid.— Justin Sevakis (@worldofcrap) September 28, 2017
NanamisEgg
prevnext
*JJ Abrams sits in an LA screening of Your Name*
JJ: I could do this
RON HOWARD: He couldn't— Nanami's [E]gg (@NanamisEgg) September 28, 2017
magnificvlt
prevnext
I can't wait to see Emma Stone and Ansel Elgort to portray star-crossed lovers Matilda and Tony in JJ Abrams' Your Name.— wu-tang nyan (@magnificvlt) September 28, 2017
shinsei
prevnext
"mitsuha's dad is gonna sacrifice his life to stop the meteor while an aerosmith song plays in the bg" pic.twitter.com/iAhLxXmyjX— shinsei ? (@nise_shi) September 28, 2017
(@Firefly2
prevnext
So JJ Abrams is making #YourName 1st: who let him see this #Anime ,2nd Is Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling gonna ⭐️ in it?? ?Stop w/ the remakes!!! pic.twitter.com/UJ34ytlmVn— Kristina??? (@Firefly2120) September 28, 2017
yotsubafanfan
prev
??STOP??MAKING??UNNECESSARY?? LIVE??ACTION??AMERICAN ??ANIME??ADAPTATIONS! #yourname #KiminoNawa #EnoughIsEnough— Sarah R (@yotsubafanfan) September 28, 2017