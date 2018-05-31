‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ Fans Cannot Unsee This ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ Connection

Today, the world got its first official look at How To Train Your Dragon‘s next film. The third movie is slated to go live next spring, and its debut poster had mad audiences hyped for its colorful return. And, in a surprising turn, the poster also got Yu-Gi-Oh! fans amped in particular.

After all, the poster does include a super cute Blue-Eyes White Dragon.

As you can see below, the poster for the How To Train Your Dragon sequel sees Hiccup and Toothless with a brand-new character. The scaly dragon seems enamored with his new boo, a white-scaled dragon like him with aquamarine eyes. The couple look downright adorable, so it seems Toothless will find he’s not the last of his kind in this sequel. In fact, he’ll wind up with his own Blue-Eyes White Dragon bae if luck is on his side.

So, who wants to start making bets on whether Hiccup is going to have to duel a Seto Kaiba wannabe in this sequel?

As you can see in the slides below, the Internet was quick to catch the unintentional nod to Yu-Gi-Oh! This Dreamworks dragon doesn’t resemble the anime’s iconic creature aside from coloring, but the tie-in is too good to pass up. In fact, it’s so good that it is a shame this third movie isn’t named ‘How To Tame Your Blue-Eyes White Dragon.’

Are you ready to this third movie to drop? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime! You can also check out the synopsis for How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World below:

“As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless’ discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup’s reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.”

For those unfamiliar with Yu-Gi-Oh!, the series was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi. It ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

HinDae

Up next on How to Train Your Dragon



Toothless and Hiccup get into Yugioh and shit starts HAPPENING with the Blue Eyes White Dragon~ — Bad Feather Day (@HinDae) May 31, 2018

subastralis

How to Train Your Blue Eyes White Dragon. https://t.co/KdRSs2PJ24 — ᴍᴀ́ɴɪ. #CookieJar (@subastralis) May 31, 2018

Sephirex

I can’t wait to see How To Train Your Blue-Eyes White Dragon! https://t.co/xGWDddws5m — Sephirex (@Sephirex) May 31, 2018

PleasantThinker

I’m legitimately more excited about the announcement for How to Train Your Dragon 3 than I have been for any Star Wars or Marvel movie.



THERE’S A BLUE EYES WHITE DRAGON pic.twitter.com/0kxqDP269k — Nick Dimitri (@PleasantThinker) May 31, 2018

KadirCrossX

Yay, more How to Train your Dragon…



Wait, Blue Eyes White Dragon??? https://t.co/sGDkVmiLCH — blank (@KadirCrossX) May 31, 2018

tomdwatt

When how to train your dragon 3 has blue eyes white dragon in it pic.twitter.com/I3suuGWSLJ — Thomas Watt (@tomdwatt) May 31, 2018

hellkuoki

I CAN’T BELIEVE BLUE EYES WHITE DRAGON IS MAKING A CAMEO IN HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON 3 — #Michalis4FEWarriors✨I’M FREE AT LAST✨ (@hellkuoki) May 31, 2018

AndyTheBlanch

So How to Train Your Dragon 3 literally has a Blue Eyes White Dragon. I’m shaking. pic.twitter.com/bty8sQZNm0 — Andy Blanchard (@AndyTheBlanch) May 31, 2018

wandbonk

ya’ll motherfuckers seriously just put Blue Eyes White Dragon into How To Train Your Dragon canon https://t.co/2gIZdLsxpn — djeeta “girlfriend haver” granblues (@wandbonk) May 31, 2018

FckYugi