‘Yu-Gi-Oh’ Creator Shares Hand-Drawn Anime Reel Of Yugi v Kaiba

If you have missed seeing Yugi Muto and Seto Kaiba, you are not the only one. It seems as if the creator of Yu-Gi-Oh misses the duo as well, so Kazuki Takahashi did something about it.

You know, seeing as he did recently post a wholly original anime reel which he hand-drew.

Over on Instagram, Takahashi shared a short animation he did for Yu-Gi-Oh with fans. The clip, which can be seen below, is simple enough. The black-and-white sketch sees Kaiba doing an elaborate pose before crouching down. Yugi joins the man as they stand next to one another as twin spotlights shine down on them.

iPadで遊戯と海馬のパラパラマンガを描いてみました！😁😁😳漫画を描く前にアニメやりたい時期もあったからこうして絵を動かすのも楽しいです！😃😃これからオリジナルの短編アニメとか作りたいと思ってます！😁😁👍👍😳😳 A post shared by kazuki takahashi (@studio_dice) on Nov 14, 2017 at 4:56am PST

“I tried to draw Yugi and Kaiba with the Studio Dice iPad,” Takahashi wrote. “There was a period when I wanted to animate before drawing manga, so it is fun to move pictures like this! I’d like to make an original short animation now!”

After seeing this reel, fans of Takahashi would be so down for him to do a Yu-Gi-Oh anime of his own. The creator has a very present persona online, and fans from around the world keep up with his social media for behind-the-scenes goodies. If you want more Duel Monsters goodness, you can check out Takahashi’s full Instagram page here.

If you are not familiar with Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters, there is more for you to brush up on than you may realize. The show was created back in 2000 and follows the life of Yugi Muto, a boy who winds up completing an ancient Egyptian relic called the Millennium Puzzle. The artifact allows Yugi to tap into a spirit called the Pharaoh, and the pair are forced to battle in various Duel Monsters tournaments when others begin to covet Yugi’s mysterious puzzle.

