Yu-Gi-Oh Meets LEGO with This Brilliant Duel Disk Build

Yu-Gi-Oh is back in the headlines for the best reasons right now, so you can see why fans are riding the high tide. Right now, netizens are flocking to Steam to test out Yu-Gi-Oh: Master Duel, and the game’s success has shone a light on the franchise overall. After all, the nostalgia value behind Duel Monsters is big, and fans are coming back to it in droves. So of course, LEGO lovers will want to support a new Duel Disk pitch ASAP.

The whole thing got started on LEGO Ideas when the user Swamp Leaper shared their pitch. The user spent time figuring out the build of a wearable LEGO Duel Disk that Yu-Gi-Oh fans could make. And as you can see below, the model is pretty much perfect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The duel disk is dueling equipment used to play the trading card game Yu-Gi-Oh! / duel monsters as seen in the various Yu-Gi-Oh! series, mang, and existing physical products,” the builder shared with fans. “This one has been designed with LEGO pieces and has been built around the updated rulings of the card game. Having a card/deck slot space for every existing zone field slot in the game. Which is more than any existing duel disk design.”

“Some of the slots are built with saving as much space in mind by holdings the cards in a vertical position. Using narrow slits in their design. This includes the extra monster zones and field zone which are generally used less than regular zones. Being made out of LEGO would allow the customer to highly customize it if they would wish it including changing colors and even placement of the zones.”

As you can see, the LEGO Ideas pitch is gorgeous. The build has room for everything from a player’s deck to their banished zone and monster zones. Right now, a total of 782 supporters have signed on to hype this pitch, and there are over 100 days left for the campaign to get on LEGO’s radar. So if you want to bring the magic of Yu-Gi-Oh: Master Duel to your real life, building this model would be a start!

Would you like LEGO to approve this sleek Duel Disk build? Or does Yu-Gi-Oh need to stay away from the brand? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.