This Christmas Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Brings Dark Magician Girl Home for the Holidays

Yu-Gi-Oh! is preparing to move onto the next big era of its anime, manga, and trading card game franchise next year, but in that time very few monsters have been as memorable as the Dark Magician Girl. Whether it be due to her design, debut in the anime series as a companion to the ultra-popular Dark Magician, or the awesome cosplay takes on the character keeping her alive in fans’ hearts, Dark Magician Girl is still one of the most popular monster cards to come out of the franchise overall. But there are surprisingly still brand new ways to approach the character.

In fact, one particular cosplay for Dark Magician Girl has gotten a ton of attention for fans as now the popular Yu-Gi-Oh magician has gotten a full Christmas spirit makeover that’s a perfect fit for the holiday season. Artist @lisa.mancinerh (who you can find on Instagram here)’s Holiday Magician Girl should become an official design pronto! Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Mancini (@lisa.mancinerh) on Dec 5, 2019 at 11:19am PST

Trading Dark Magician Girl’s usual pink and blue color scheme for a more December holiday friendly red, white, and green, this holiday take on Dark Magician Girl fits so well it’s a wonder why it has not yet made an appearance in the official series in some way. Special touches such as little peppermint swirls and snowflake in place of the usual eye design on the chest, Dark Magician Girl’s makeover for the holidays just makes a perfect fit.

Despite the amount of imagery that could be twisted in the ways Yu-Gi-Oh often likes to do, it’s a mystery as to why more holiday colors or motifs have yet to make their way to the official franchise. There is the “Santa Claws” monster card, but seeing such a fun makeover like this cosplay certainly begs the question of why we’re lacking overall.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance. Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” has such deadly games of chance with horrible consequences that fans could not believe it was a part of this series at first.