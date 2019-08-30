Yu-Gi-Oh Fans Makes Gorgeous 3D Cards

While we haven’t reached the level of technology that is apparent in the Yu-Gi-Oh! anime series where folks manage to play the ancient Egyptian themed card game by using state of the art virtual reality teach, these gorgeous 3D cards are the next best thing. One fan of the Duel Monsters series took some serious time and dedication to take two of the franchise’s monster cards and create 3D real world cards that would be a welcome addition to any aspiring “Yugi Moto”.

Reddit User Ultimate-lol created amazing 3D cards that bring to life two of Yu-Gi-Oh’s Duel Monsters, specificially the High Priestess of Prophecy and the Ghostrick Angel of Mischief who may no be the most popular cards in the deck but still make for some amazing art regardless:

As opposed to battle card games such as Pokemon, Yu-Gi-Oh! tends to measure the “power levels” of its monsters via their attack and defense points, while also signifying what level the monsters currently are by assigning them a number of stars. The Ghostrick Angel of Mischief for example has four stars to its name while the High Priestess, who is a stronger monster card, has seven. Normally, to summon a much stronger monster in the card game, a player will have to sacrifice one or more monsters to bring the former to the table.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” has such deadly games of chance with horrible consequences that fans could not believe it was a part of this series at first.