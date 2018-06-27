‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ Funko Pop Figures Have Finally Happened

Yu-Gi-Oh! is an anime, manga, and card game juggernaut that recently celebrated it’s 20th anniversary. However, a line of Funko Pop figures weren’t part of that illustrious history – until now.

Indeed, Funko has officially announced the first wave of Yu-Gi-Oh! Funko Pop figures, and they’re coming out of the gate with Blue-Eyes White Dragon, Dark Magician Girl, Yami Yugi, and Seto Kaiba. The figures won’t arrive until August, but you can reserve yours right here, right now while they last. We expect that Blue-Eyes White Dragon is going to go particularly fast, so don’t hesitate on that one.

Kicking the Yu-Gi-Oh! line off with only four Pops is a little disappointing when there are so many options, but worry not! Funko will likely be cranking out new Pops in the Yu-Gi-Oh! series for quite some time because fans are going to snatch these up for their collections like crazy.

For those unfamiliar with Yu-Gi-Oh!, the series was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi. It ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharaoh. Being skilled at deadly games, the pharaoh goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

On a related note, Funko added to their formidable Dragon Ball Z lineup yesterday with a new wave of Pop figures that includes Tien and Chiaotzu, Gohan in his training outfit, Master Roshi wielding his staff, and Bulma!

You can pre-order all of the new, standard Dragon Ball Z Funko Pops right here with shipping slated for August. DBZ Funko Pops tend to sell out quickly, even in pre-order, so secure these for your collection while you have the opportunity. We suspect that Gohan and the Tien and Chiaotzu pack will be the first to go. You should also keep a lookout at FYE in the July / August timeframe, because they’ll be getting the exclusive on the peace sign version of Master Roshi.

