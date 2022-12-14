Yu-Gi-Oh Gold Sarcophagus For the Ultimagear Millennium Puzzle Kit Is On Sale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Bandai's popular Ultimagear Yu-Gi-Oh Millennium puzzle kit is a full-sized replica of the one featured in the anime. They even made an awesome Gold Sarcophagus to store the puzzle pieces. The Sarcophagus storage container is now in stock at Entertainment Earth, and you can score a 10% discount with free shipping through this ComicBook.com exclusive link. That brings the price down to $39.59. The discount applies to all in-stock items.

If you don't already have the puzzle to go with it, you can pre-order the Yu-Gi-Oh Millennium Puzzle Ultimagear Model Kit here at Entertainment Earth for $43.99 with shipping slated for July. If you're unfamiliar, the puzzle is the most powerful of the seven Millennium Items, and contains the soul of the Pharaoh Atem. It also grants the owner the powers of knowledge and darkness along with a wish upon completion.

Just keep in mind that solving the puzzle won't be easy – it took Yugi around eight years to do it after all. There are two steps in the build – first you must assemble the pieces then you must solve the puzzle. To make things interesting, there are no instructions on how to do the latter. From the description:

"In order to complete this puzzle, one must rely on their "intuition" to find a very small path to completion from the "countless assembly patterns" that are created from the order, positioning, sliding and spinning of the pieces."