Yu-Gi-Oh Fans Celebrate the Manga’s 25th Anniversary

Yu-Gi-Oh! fans are celebrating the manga’s monumental 25th Anniversary! Kazuki Takahashi’s original series first made its debut in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in Japan in September 1996, and ever since has sparked a huge franchise that has not only included the original spin-off, but several anime projects, sequels, movies, video games, merchandise, and even a real life trading card game that fans still actively play today. It started out as a much different kind of series than fans know it as today, but has still captured the imaginations of fans all around the world.
Not only has the anime adaptation of the series celebrated its own special milestones such as crossing the impressive 1000 episode mark just last year, but now the manga has officially hit its 25th Anniversary since its original debut in Japan. With such a massive milestone, fans can’t help but celebrate not only the original series, but how far the franchise has come from its original humble roots. Viz Media’s official Twitter account had sparked the original celebration for this major anniversary too, and you can check it out below:
