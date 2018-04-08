‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ TCG Reveals 2018 Mega Tins

Yu-Gi-Oh! has been going strong ever since it’s debut in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump 20 years ago, and it has resulted in many anime series, films, video games, toys, and of course, a trading card game.

The Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card game has a lot of support to this day, and is even getting new Mega Tin releases focused on Jaden Yuki and Yusei Fudo. The official Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card game website describes the 2018 Mega Tins release as such:

“Each Tin includes three 16-card Mega-Packs containing cards from Maximum Crisis, Code of the Duelist, Circuit Break, and Extreme Force. These Mega-Packs use the traditional “1 card of each foil rarity” plus a Rare and 12 Commons configuration native to the Mega-Tins, and all cards appearing in the Mega-Packs will be included in their original booster set rarity.

Each 2018 Mega-Tin will also include additional non-randomized variant cards, as well as one unique new card designed specifically for that Tin! These new cards are based on the Decks used by Jaden and Yusei, the heroes of the Yu-Gi-Oh! GX and Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D’s manga and animated series respectively, and are depicted on the Tins with the characters.”

For Jaden, master of huge comebacks, a new “Elemental HERO” Contact Fusion that can refill your hand, negate a card’s effect until the end of turn, and banish everything on the field! A special Spell Card to help support this new Elemental HERO will be included in an upcoming product.

For Yusei, who makes the most of every card in his Deck, look for a new Synchro Monster that fills your field with Tuner monsters! It can also double its ATK when battling a monster the same turn you Synchro Summon it.

For those unfamiliar with Yu-Gi-Oh!, the series was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi. It ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime series were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” was more focuses on deadly games of chance with horrible consequences. It’s a darker season of the series featuring many changes from the series’ identity later on.