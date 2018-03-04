‘Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie’ Gets New Theatrical Trailer

It has been years since Yu-Gi-Oh! shared its first film, but the franchise hasn’t forgotten the classic. After 14 years, the movie is finally heading back to theaters, and a brand-new trailer for the film will get you feeling emotional.

This month, Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie will return to theaters for a special screening thanks to Fathom Events. 4K Media has teamed up with the company to show Yugi Muto’s first big screen adventure to nationwide audiences for a two-day event. March 11 and 12 will see the heralded film enter theaters, and its trailer will get you hyped.

As you can see above, the clip is a short one, but it is packed with nostalgia. Fans are shown Yugi Muto as the Duel Monsters enthusiast finds his treasured Millennium Puzzle. The reel goes on to show Yugi as the boy combines with the puzzle’s spirit known as Yami Yugi. The connected duo duel against guys like Seto Kaiba in this action-filled trailer, and Duel Monsters such as the Blue-Eyes White Dragon get highlighted as well.

Participating theaters can be found on Fathom Events’ website. You can read up on the movie event’s description below:

“Fathom Events and 4K Media are excited to bring the 2004 anime hit, Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie, to cinemas nationwide for two days only on March 11 & 12!

Heroic Yugi squares off against archrival Kaiba in an adventure even more dangerous when the imaginary monsters in their playing cards become ferociously real… and when an old evil enters the fray. Who will win this ultimate smackdown? Whether you’re a novice Duelist or a professional, you’ll want to watch and find out! Recently digitally remastered, this special two-day event also features an exclusive first look of the sixth Yu-Gi-Oh! anime series, Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS!”

For those unfamiliar with Yu-Gi-Oh!, the series was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi. It ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Muto, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

