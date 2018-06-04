‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ Announces New Manga

It looks like fans are about to get a brand-new look at the latest Yu-Gi-Oh! series. According to a new report, Shueisha will be giving Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS its very own manga spin-off from a very familiar artist.

According to Saikyou Jump, Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS will be getting a special manga spin-off. The publisher says the title will tell a “parallel” story to the one the series tells with its anime. Oh, and this new title will be a comedy to boot.

Right now, Akihiro Tomonaga is slated to pen this spin-off. The artist is currently wrapping work on Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V: The Strongest Duelist Yuya!! for fans. Tomonaga will work with Setta Kobayashi on this new project, and fans will know the other artist for their work on gag spin-offs for series like Black Clover.

A short blurb about this new manga title was also shared. The spin-off will be known as Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS: Cyber Warrior Yusaku. Its protagonist Yusasku Fujiki dreams of becoming one of the top duelist in LINK VRAINS, but that goal is easier said than done. If the teenager wants to make his dream come true, he will have to defeat others like Go Onizuka, Bessho Ema, and even Aoi Zaizen.

Right now, there is no word on when this spin-off will go live. However, fans do know it will be done in a chibi style, so Yusaku is about to get a super adorable makeover.

For those unfamiliar with Yu-Gi-Oh!, the series was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi. It ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime series were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” was more focuses on deadly games of chance with horrible consequences. It’s a darker season of the series featuring many changes from the series’ identity later on.