‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ Shares Yami Yugi Nendoroid Update

Yu-Gi-Oh! officially turned 20 years old this year, so fans have started seeing a bit more merchandise from the original iteration of the series popping up recently.

One of the cool new additions is a Nendoroid figure based off of Yami Yugi, and fans were provided an update as to the figure that you can see below.

As revealed by GoodSmile’s official United States Twitter account, the Yami Yugi Nendoroid now has a prototype, so fans can see what kind of collectible they are in for with this one. The Yami Yugi featured here is his most famous look from the Battle City arc of the series, which you can tell by how his coat is draped on his shoulders. It was a cool accent added onto the Yami Yugi transformation for that arc.

As such, the Yami Yuigi Nendoroid comes ready to duel as he’s drawing a card from his duel disk. Anime fans often make comparisons between Nendoroid and Funko Pop collectible figures due to their size, but the smaller additions to the figure certainly make up for the difference in expense. Though no release details have been revealed, Good Smile is sure to update fans as it gets closer to the Nendoroid’s release.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” has such deadly games of chance with horrible consequences that fans could not believe it was a part of this series at first.

With the series currently celebrating its 20th Anniversary this year, it’s now more popular than ever. Collectors have made the merchandise even more valuable than ever as a result, and now some of the rarest cards in the trading card game are selling for ridiculous amounts.