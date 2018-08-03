New ‘Yu Yu Hakusho’ Game Shares Latest Trailer

Yu Yu Hakusho has returned to the conversation lately due to its big 25th Anniversary celebration, and now there’s even a new mobile game coming for the series soon too.

Developed by KLab Games (who have also worked on Bleach: Brave Souls) and Axel Game Studios, Yu Yu Hakusho 100% Serious Battle is a game that features chibi versions of the series’ characters and players will be able to choose 5 of their favorites to form teams to take on other players.

The newest commercial for the game also confirms that some of the voice cast will be returning for the game as well with Nozomu Sasaki as Yusuke Urameshi, Shigeru Chiba as Kazuma Kuwabara, Megumi Ogata as Kurama, Nobuyuki Hiyama as Hiei, and Hisako Kyouda as Genkai.

Yu Yu Hakusho 100% Serious Battle is currently scheduled for a release in Japan later this year. The series is also coming back in a big way with a new OVA. It will be bundled along with the fourth part of a special 25th Anniversary Blu-ray set shipping out October 26 in Japan (which includes the final Demon World arc of the series). But there are some lucky fans that will get to see it as part of a special event in Tokyo October 6.

Covering two different stories, the OVA will adapt “Two Shots,” which is a side-manga story that reveals how Kurama and Hiei first met, and “All or Nothing,” the second-to-last chapter of Yoshihiro Togashi’s original manga. Produced by Studio Pierrot, who animated the original anime series as well, the OVA will feature the returning staff of director Noriyuki Abe, and the voice cast of Nozomu Sasaki as Yusuke Urameshi, Shigeru Chiba as Kazuma Kuwabara, Megumi Ogata as Kurama, and Nobuyuki Hiyama as Hiei. The cast has even completed the recording sessions for the special too!

For those unfamiliar with Yu Yu Hakusho, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi and follows the story of Yusuke Urameshi, a teenage delinquent who loses his life when he is hit by a car trying to save a child’s life. After passing a series of tests, Yusuke is allowed to return to the living world but with a few caveats. With the gained ability to see spirits and demons, Yusuke is given the title of “Underworld Detective” and must solve various cases of spirits running amok in the living world.

Yu Yu Hakusho was as well known for its fashion sense as it was for its story and fights. It is also one of the few anime series where the fandom is often evenly split between the original Japanese language release and the English dub. The fact it’s returning in some form will definitely be a huge get for fans who have been fondly looking back on the series for years now.