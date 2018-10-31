New ‘Yu Yu Hakusho’ Anime Clip Surfaces Online

Yu Yu Hakusho is a must-watch for the Halloween season, and it seems the franchise is ready to make this holiday a special one. After all, the anime pushed out two new specials in the last week, and a clip from the anniversary outing has surfaced online.

So, if you are ready to see the new and improved Hiei, brace yourself. He's ready to let loose in a brand-new clip from Yu Yu Hakusho.

As you can see below, a small clip from an all-new Yu Yu Hakusho OVA is making the rounds. The video sees Hiei opening his third eye, and the clip's fluid art is a total departure from the anime's rougher aesthetic.

The clip gives little context for what is going on, but Hiei does step out with one of his greatest techniques. The lead is shown using the Dragon of the Darkness Flame, a very powerful attack which uses his demonic energy to lay out opponents with a fiery assault. Hiei brings out the intense attack with his Jagan Eye unveiled, and its power brings the fighter's spiritual attacks to an all-new level.

At this time, there is no word on when or if these new Yu Yu Hakusho OVAs will be shared beyond Japan. The two specials were bundled in the anime's most recent anniversary box set. The episodes went public back on October 26, so if fans are lucky, they will get to see the specials when this home video makes its way abroad.

So, what do you think about this clip? Are you a fan of its refined art style?

For those unfamiliar with Yu Yu Hakusho, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi and follows the story of Yusuke Urameshi, a teenage delinquent who loses his life when he is hit by a car trying to save a child's life. After passing a series of tests, Yusuke is allowed to return to the living world but with a few caveats. With the gained ability to see spirits and demons, Yusuke is given the title of "Underworld Detective" and must solve various cases of spirits running amok in the living world.