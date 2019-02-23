You Can Grab ‘Yu Yu Hakusho’ Season 1 For Free Right Now

Yoshihiro Togashi’s Yu Yu Hakusho is one of the most popular action series of all time, and is one of the big series fans would love to see make a major return in some way. But now there’s a good way to catch the series from the beginning if you have never seen it yourself.

Season 1 of Yu Yu Hakusho is currently available for free on the Microsoft Store for an extremely limited time. The English audio release of the first season is the only one available in both standard or high definition, and you can find it at the link here.

The first season of the series contains the first 28 episodes which takes the series from its premiere episode in which Yusuke dies, his rebirth as a Spirit Detective, his first missions as a Spirit Detective, his trip to the Demon World, and brings it all the way to the first match of the Dark Tournament.

These 28 episodes are a good gauge of whether or not you will enjoy the full series if you have yet to see it as it runs the gamut of the kinds of actions and tones that are present throughout the rest of the series. It’s especially notable for teasing the Dark Tournament, which is the fan-favorite arc of the series.

Yu Yu Hakusho was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1990. The story follows Yusuke Urameshi, a teenage delinquent who loses his life when he is hit by a car trying to save a child’s life. After passing a series of tests, Yusuke is allowed to return to the living world but with a few caveats. With the gained ability to see spirits and demons, Yusuke is given the title of “Underworld Detective” and must solve various cases of spirits running amok in the living world.

Yu Yu Hakusho recently celebrated its 25th Anniversary with a return OVA special featuring the returning staff of director Noriyuki Abe, and the voice cast of Nozomu Sasaki as Yusuke Urameshi, Shigeru Chiba as Kazuma Kuwabara, Megumi Ogata as Kurama, and Nobuyuki Hiyama as Hiei. Covering two different stories, the OVA adapts “Two Shots,” which is a side-manga story revealing how Kurama and Hiei first met, and “All or Nothing,” the second-to-last chapter of Yoshihiro Togashi’s original manga which sees Yusuke and the gang try and solve a major terrorist crisis.

