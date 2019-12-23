Yu-Gi-Oh Fan Goes Viral Over Festive Duel Monsters Tree

If you know the heart of the cards, then it goes without saying that Yugi Muto is your friend. The hero came to fame decades ago when Yu-Gi-Oh debuted, and the series impacted families around the world. The anime’s kid-friendly story infected household after household, and it seems one mother was never able to shake off Duel Monsters.

In fact, it seems the matriarch has only grown her love for all things Yu-Gi-Oh. A photo has gone viral on Twitter which shows off the mom’s decked Christmas tree which is decorated and ready to d-d-d-duel.

As you can see below, a user known as dilfosaur hit up social media to share a special photo. They took a photo of their mom’s Yu-Gi-Oh Christmas tree, and fans everywhere are happy to behold its golden glory.

i promised to share pictures of my mom’s yugioh christmas tree so please behold its glory pic.twitter.com/tFDvlLrKis — neo-spacian aqua dolfosaur (@dilfosaur) December 20, 2019

The tree is a tall one, and it is decorated with some cute decorates. Some blue and gold ribbon are strung up and down the tree along with warm white lights. A slew of green and white and blue ornaments follow, but some gold are added in. In fact, there is lots of gold on this tree as each of the ornaments represent a part of the Millennium Items.

Of course, fans of Yu-Gi-Oh will recognize the sacred items. The seven treasures are used to hold back the Shadow Games, and they have a rather dark history. Yugi is the destined soul to wear the Millennium Puzzle but there is also the Eye, Ring, Key, Sale, Rod, and Necklace to worry about.

And what do you know! All of them happen to be on this tree!

The treasures are joined by some cutout ornaments of Yugi along with a full-blown cardboard standee. It is clear this family is one that takes Yu-Gi-Oh seriously, so you can bet there is a rogue Kuriboh stuck in their pine somewhere. Unless it has run away, that is…

Would you ever do up your Christmas tree like this…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.