Yu-Gi-Oh Resurfaces with Hilarious Hair-Matching Game

In the card game anime franchise that is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters, the various monsters, traps, and spell cards can be downright bizarre when all is said and done. Perhaps nothing is more bizarre however from the series than the various hair styles that both the protagonists and the villains that appear throughout the number of story arcs. Yugi Moto started things off with a bang thanks to his spikey doo that is nearly impossible to describe, with his spikey hair sporting a combination of purple, black, and blond hairs. Now, the series resurfaces thanks in part to a Yugi fan discovering a mix and match game that can switch hair styles among a set of Yu-Gi-Oh! characters!

Reddit User MechPlayer discovered the hilarious “mix and match” game that shows off the characters of Yugi Moto, his grandfather, Mai, Tristan, and Joey without hair at all, giving fans the opportunity to depict some of their favorite duelists with shiny new haircuts:

Nearly every protagonist from the different story lines of Yu-Gi-Oh! has a haircut that you would never see in the real world. Such is the case with the upcoming new season, Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens, where the protagonist Yuga sports a hair style that combines both brown and blond hair into a ridiculous fashion style. Whether having hilariously unfathomable hair allows one to be better at Duel Monsters is certainly a question that can be argued, though we’ll have to do a little more study on this one.

Yugi’s hair is something of a mystery, as we still aren’t quite sure how it maintains its shape and form, and just what colors parts of his hair are. Perhaps it was formed thanks in part to the magic of the ancient Egyptian world?

What was your favorite bizarre hair style from the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise?

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance. Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters.