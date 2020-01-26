Yu-Gi-Oh Creator Debuts Cover Art for Iron Man Manga

If you need a lesson on the heart of the cards, there is one man suited for the job. Well over a decade ago, artist Kazuki Takahashi brought Yu-Gi-Oh to life for millions of fans. The series still stands as one of anime’s most well-known, and it seems its creator will gain another expertise before long. After all, Takahashi is about to put out his own Marvel comic, and you can get a peek at the piece now.

Over on Twitter, the user Kiirobon shared a picture with users interested in this upcoming Marvel manga. Takahashi will have his special story published on February 4 overseas, and its cover artwork is impressive by any means.

As you can see down below, the artwork splits the cover into half thanks to Spider-Man and Iron Man. The cover sees Tony Stark standing to the top with his iron-clad profile in view. Just below the Avenger, fans can find Spider-Man, and the Queens hero looks ready to thwip a web out at a baddie.

Cover for Kazuki Takahashi (Yu-Gi-Oh!)’s collaboration with Marvel “Secret Reverse”. The manga will release February 4th. pic.twitter.com/BmeqdqjhR8 — Sakaki @バンドを組んだぜ (OKAN GOMEN) (@kiirobon) January 24, 2020

For those interested, this Marvel manga is titled Secret Reverse. This issue is not the first of its kind as Takahashi has published several before. The Secret Reverse series is a special collaboration one created by Marvel and Shueisha. The chapters are available digitally on the Jump Plus app, but you will need to know Japanese to figure out what’s going on. At this point, no plans have been announced for an English translation, but fans of the Yu-Gi-Oh creator can keep their fingers crossed!

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.