Yu-Gi-Oh! Announces Blue-Eyes White Dragon Cereal, New Merchandise

Yu-Gi-Oh! fans, are you ready to d—d-d-dine on some brand-new cereal? If you are, then it looks like a Duel Monster is here to help you out. A new announcement from the Yu-Gi-Oh! brand has gone live, and it confirms a slew of new merchandise is coming down the line… and some cereal is involved.

Over on Twitter, fans got a first-look at some brand-new merchandise which the anime will be rolling out this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Unleash your inner Duel fan & get your game on with new merchandise from FYE! Starting today get your hands on a Blue-Eyes White Dragon T-shirt & “Berry Blast” chocolate bar and available from June 20 the “Berry Blast” cereal, then on June 8 experience a new way to play the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG at select FYE locations with Yu-Gi-Oh! Speed Duel!” the brand confirmed in a post.

Unleash your inner Duel fan & get your game on with new merchandise from FYE! Starting today get your hands on a Blue-Eyes White Dragon T-shirt & “Berry Blast” chocolate bar [Image: ©1996 Kazuki Takahashi] #FYE #YuGiOh #BlueEyesWhiteDragon #BerryBlast https://t.co/CM9VSjnTF8 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Tj8GpCGmRV — Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG (@YuGiOh_TCG) June 6, 2019

As you can see above, the select goods have been shared with fans, and the Yu-Gi-Oh! cereal has piqued lots of curiosity. The cartoony ceral is based on the Blue-Eyes White Dragon, and it seems the iconic monster is real hungry. Even Seto Kaiba would be willing to try some of these berry blast treats if he needed a morning pick me up, and fans will able to get their hands on it soon.

Right now, you can pre-order this Yu-Gi-Oh! cereal via FYE for about $10 USD. It is set to release on June 14, so kids and adults alike can enjoy the food during summer vacation. This exclusive merchandising push is one of several being planned by Konami for Yu-Gi-Oh! this year. During a recent trade show, the company said it would be doing deals with Tioneer, Loot Crate, and Fun.com to get relevant merchandise to fans faster than ever before.

So, are you willing to try out this cereal? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.