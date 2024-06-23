Olympic Sprinter Noah Lyles Flashes Yu-Gi-Oh Charm at Team Trial

It is hard to believe, but it won't be long before the Olympics return. This summer will mark the event's return as Paris, France preps to host. Right now, team trials are going on across disciplines to find out which athletes will compete at the games. And not long ago, track and field star Noah Lyles took over the Internet when they summoned the Blue-Eyes White Dragon at their trial.

As you can see below, NBC Sports caught the team trial moment as Lyles got ready to sprint in the 100 meter round. As the camera found Lyles, the champion sprinter made sure to greet fans at home, and then he surprised everyone by pulling a Yu-Gi-Oh card from his shirt.

Noah Lyles really pulled out a Yu-Gi-Oh! card for his 100m intro. 😂



(Blue-Eyes White Dragon, for those wondering.) #TrackFieldTrials24 pic.twitter.com/GaBqKzH2xF — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) June 23, 2024

Lo and behold, it seems Lyles has taken a card from Seto Kaiba. The sprinter hit his trial run while carrying a Blue-Eyes White Dragon card, and the Yu-Gi-Oh assist made the athlete light on his feet.

When it comes to Lyles, the track and field star had big expectations upon him as the Olympic team trials began. The sprinter took home a bronze medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and he is a six-time World Champion in sprinting. Considered one of the best in his field, Lyles has plenty of accolades under his belt, and fans have been rooting for his place at the 2024 Olympics. The odds look good for the athlete, so when he heads to France, Lyles better make sure he keeps his Blue-Eyes White Dragon close to heart.

If you want to see how the 2024 Olympics turn out, the summer event will begin on July 26 and run through August 11. In 2026, the Winter Olympics will return with an event in Milan, Italy. Then in 2028, the summer games will make a comeback with a showy event in Los Angeles, California.

