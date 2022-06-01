Yu-Gi-Oh Celebrates the Pharaoh Atem With Pricey New Statue

When you think of Yu-Gi-Oh, everything from its trading cards to its anime come to mind. The series has become a nostalgia powerhouse in recent years, and as its original fanbase gets older, they have more money to spend on Duel Monsters. So if you want a truly special collectible for your anime stockpile, Yu-Gi-Oh has announced a rather pricey statue is on its way that honors the Pharaoh Atem and his loyal monsters.

The piece was previewed online recently as Third Space Studio shared its first project with fans. The brand is making a large resin statue focused on Yu-Gi-Oh and its early days. As you can see below, the ornate piece will feature Atem in his Pharaoh heyday, and his throne will be surrounded by some of Duel Monsters’ most powerful beasts.



At 53cm tall, this statue will be a massive one, and fans can bet it will weigh a ton. Only 99 pieces will be made by Third Space Studio, and buyers can expect it to ship out in March 2023. Currently, Favor GK is hosting sales for the statue’s pre-order, and fans can expect to pay quite a bit. The statue is priced at $585 USD before taxes and shipping. So once that is all added in, this Yu-Gi-Oh statue will run fans will over $600.

If you want more affordable collectibles for your Yu-Gi-Oh stash, you can find plenty on the market right now. Yu-Gi-Oh cards are always a good bet to buy, and Funko has released its own line of figures based on the anime. But if you have enough interest and income, you can score this pricey statue instead!

