Yu-Gi-Oh Fans Rank the Anime's Best Villains

Since Yu-Gi-Oh! first started, the series following a number of duelists has given its heroes some major villains to square off against, whether the seasons focus on alternate realities, extraterrestrials, dueling academies, ancient Egyptian gods, and some wild new territories. Taking the opportunity to dive into the past and the present of the dueling franchise, fans took the opportunity to debate who the best villain of the franchise is. Needless to say, considering that there are numerous seasons of the anime, there are plenty of evil-doers to choose from.

The latest season of Yu-Gi-Oh! focuses on duels with aliens, as Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush is set to enter some new territory for the franchise which is already known for its wild scenarios. Prior to this season, the youngest dueling heroes of the series led the charge in Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens, which is set to hit some major new platforms this July.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens is set to arrive on Disney XD and Hulu this summer, with Kristen Gray, President of Konami Cross Media NY, Inc, talking about the recent anime series making its way to these two platforms:

"Yu-Gi-Oh! has a long history of success on Hulu and we are now happy to broaden our reach by also bringing the newest series, Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENS to the Disney XD audience. The sensibility of the Yu-Gu-Oh! brand and its focus on suspense, mystery and adventure will engage viewers and deliver a robust kid and co-viewing audience for both Disney XD and Hulu."

