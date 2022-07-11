Yu-Gi-Oh: Kazuki Takahashi Autopsy Releases Cause of Death

Last week, the anime fandom was left stunned when word arrived that Yu-Gi-Oh creator Kazuki Takahashi had died. The 60-year-old was found off the shore of Okinawa after a search lasting several days. Now, reports from Japan have gone live regarding his cause of death, and Takahashi's autopsy confirms the artist drowned.

According to medical examiners, Takahashi died by drowning on July 6th. No criminal involvement is suspected in this case. This ruling comes after the Japan Coast Guard found Takahashi off the coast of Okinawa after his body was spotted by passengers on a nearby boat.

According to authorities, Takahashi was wearing snorkeling gear when found, and the Japan Coast Guard is still investigating the events leading up to the artist's death. No funeral information has been released for Takahashi at this time. And while his loved ones mourn, the creator's fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to Takahashi and his legacy as an artist.

For those unfamiliar with the mangaka, Takahashi is best known for creating Yu-Gi-Oh. The series was published in Weekly Shonen Jump between 1996 and 2004, and it launched a global franchise that includes a hugely popular TCG, various films, and a slew of television series. In recent years, Takahashi managed to connect with fans while overseeing Yu-Gi-Oh through Instagram. The creator often posted sketches and hand-drawn animations of Yu-Gi-Oh characters to celebrate holidays, special events, and more.

