Yu-Gi-Oh Fan Brings Seto Kaiba to Animal Crossing: New Horizons

It looks like one creative Yu-Gi-Oh fan has brought Seto Kaiba into the world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch. Animal Crossing fans have really embraced the Nintendo Switch title ever since it released a couple of months ago because unlike other releases in the franchise, New Horizons allows for more customizable elements than ever. This has been especially embraced by anime fans who have taken this opportunity to bring their favorite anime costumes, sets, and characters into their very own personal island set ups. Yu-Gi-Oh fans, of course, have been using this opportunity as well.

pepperspray112 took the initiative in bringing Kazuki Takahashi's Yu-Gi-Oh! to Animal Crossing: New Horizons and shared their custom look for Seto Kaiba with other fans n Reddit. Befitting Kaiba's smug demeanor in the original series, this sharp custom look is a certain fit for any would be CEO of Kaiba Corp. You can check it out below!

This custom look takes on Kaiba's most famous outfit, the one he debuted during the Battle City arc. This arc was by far the best received in the series overall, and it's capped off with one of Kaiba's best looks. Although he had a few different outfits during the course of the series, this one is the look that stuck.

It's also probably because this look happens to be the most dynamic look for Kaiba, and because after a while the series stopped changing around the outfits for the main characters. The Battle City arc is when the series truly got into its groove and when it started to incorporate the rules of the real life trading card game. With a bigger threat than ever, the Egyptian God cards, and a number of dynamic duels, this arc was by far the hugest in the series yet. The series arguably had trouble topping this arc for the rest of the series too.

What do you think? Is this a third rate villager with a fourth rate island? What is your favorite Seto Kaiba look from the entire Yu-Gi-Oh franchise? What are your favorite duels in the series? What are some of your favorite Kaiba moments or lines? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

