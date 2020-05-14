Yu-Gi-Oh Creator Calls Out the Novel Coronavirus in New Artwork

✖

A number of different anime franchises have done their part for fans in creating numerous coronavirus public safety announcements and it seems as if the card slinging series of Yu-Gi-Oh! is adding its name to the list as the creator has drawn one of the series' biggest villains taking down the virus! Yami Bakura is easily one of the most evil villains that appeared in the initial series of Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters, presenting a serious challenge for the heroes and villains alike that appeared in the introductory adventures of Yugi and the other duelists!

Bakura was a villain who challenged both Yugi in dueling combat, as well as villains such as Pegasus and Marik, attempting to make his agenda of world domination move forward. With no army under his belt, the white haired villain was truly a lone wolf as he stalked duelists to make his deck stronger and tear through opponents in the process. Bakura was something of a dark reflection of Yugi, wielding the Millennium Ring that unleashed a spirit that would overtake his body but point him in the direction of evil rather than that of good. With this villain of Duel Monsters crushing duelists in his path, it's no surprise to see that the creator of the franchise, Kazuki Takahashi, would use him to battle the coronavirus!

Kazuki Takahashi shared this Yu-Gi-Oh! sketch on his Official Instagram Account, showing how the villainous Bakura would handle the coronavirus if it were to somehow make its way into the anime franchise of Duel Monsters, handily sending the pandemic to the Shadow Realm:

View this post on Instagram DICEでサイコロを作ってみたけどコ◯ナウイルスみたいなのでバクラが噛み付いてしまいました😳😳！奴も免疫力強そうですが、僕らはしっかりウイルス予防してライフポイントをも守ろう！！👍👍👍😃😃 A post shared by kazuki takahashi (@studio_dice) on May 2, 2020 at 1:51am PDT

