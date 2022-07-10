Yu-Gi-Oh Star Voices Memorial for Kazuki Takahashi in Special News Report

It has been less than a week since news of Kazuki Takahashi's passing was shared, and the Yu-Gi-Oh fandom is still mourning the loss. The franchise creator died tragically at just 60 years old, after all. The sudden ordeal has left thousands reeling, and memorials for Takahashi are popping up each day. And in Japan, a now-viral tribute drummed up attention as it was made in part by a familiar voice.

After all, it is hard to misplace Seto Kaiba when he speaks. A news program in Japan managed to bring in actor Kenjiro Tsuda to narrate a segment on Takahashi's legacy. And as you can see below, the memorial is one fans won't want to miss.

The clip may be short, but Tsuda delivers the tribute to Takahashi will all the grace you'd expect of someone with his talent. The actor may be known best to Yu-Gi-Oh fans for voicing Kaiba, yes, but he has overseen a number of high-profile characters. From Hannes in Attack on Titan to Nanami Kento in Jujutsu Kaisen and beyond, Tsuda has been acting for decades, and his admiration for Takahashi can be heard in this tribute.

For those unaware of the tragic news, the Japan Coast Guard confirmed Takahashi's death last week after the creator was found off the coast of Okinawa in scuba diving gear. After being spotted by a passing boat, Takahashi's body was identified by authorities and an investigation into the death is underway. At this time, no cause of death for Takahashi has been announced.