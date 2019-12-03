Detective Pikachu Artist Posts Live-Action Blue-Eyes White Dragon Concept Art

There are plenty of Duel Monsters out there, but some of them are easier to recognize than others. Guys like the Dark Magician are icons at this point, and Kuriboh is also hard to resist. Still, there is one Duel Monster who reigns supreme, and that is the Blue-Eyes White Dragon. The creature has come to define the franchise, so one artist decided to give his live-action take on the dragon.

Over on Twitter, fans got a welcome update from RJ Palmer which had to do with Yu-Gi-Oh. The concept artist went viral years ago for his lifelike Pokemon artwork before he was hired to create concept artwork for Detective Pikachu. Now, Palmer has given his version of the Blue-Eyes White Dragon which looks beyond gorgeous.

And if the monster does not wind up on the big screen before long, well – the loss will belong to Konami!

Last year I was contacted to work on a Yu-Gi-Oh! movie. Unfortunately it fell through because Frankie Muniz refused to play Yugi Muto. Thats not true but check out this Blue Eyes White Dragon I painted. pic.twitter.com/e0NRAUsqRz — RJ Palmer (@arvalis) December 2, 2019

As you can see above, this live-action render gives the Blue-Eyes White Dragon a total makeover. The monster trades in much of his angular lines for smoother curves. Each of its scales has gorgeous texturing that reflects light, and that isn’t even to mention his semi-translucent wings.

According to Palmer, much of this design was based of the Alien franchise. The artist felt certain the Duel Monster was inspired by the Xenomorphs, so “using the most phallic of anime heads” seemed rather appropriate for him.

Of course, fans were quick to praise the artwork and share their pleas for a live-action adaptation of Yu-Gi-Oh. For now, there are no such plans in the works, but you never know what could happen. If Palmer keeps up the good work, then it might besiege the franchise to look into the possibility of a big-screen adaptation.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.